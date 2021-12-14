NewsVideo

BMW M4 Competition xDrive Matches Porsche Cayman GT4 Around Hockenheim

By Zero2Turbo

The Porsche Cayman GT4 is one of the best track-focused sports cars money can buy. Sure the new BMW M4 xDrive is substantially quicker in a straight line due to its bigger power output and all-wheel-drive grip, can it actually manage to keep up with the purebred Porsche on track?

Sport Auto got their hands on one and handed the keys to Uwe Sener. As you can see in the video below, the Bimmer is properly quick on track and even shows us a bit of oversteer albeit easily controllable (it seems).

The clock stopped at 1:53.9 seconds, which tied two very fast and capable machines; the aforementioned 718 Cayman GT4 and the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.

Sure the M4 is a lot more powerful than the Porsche but it weighs a lot more too with seats at the back, large boot space as well as plenty of tech and luxury inside.

Pricing is pretty similar so where would your hard-earned money go?

