BMW X8 Still In The Works Alongside the XM

By Zero2Turbo
BMW X8 Rendering

BMW took the covers off the very controversial BMW XM SUV the other day and it seems they will not be stopping there as they are still planning to roll out an X8 as a coupe-styled derivative of the X7 luxury SUV.

While most of us had thought that role has been attributed to the XM, the second dedicated M model in history after the M1, it would appear the Bavarians believe the two can peacefully coexist.

A report by Auto Bild suggests the BMW X8 will be positioned above the X6 which makes sense with a reveal to take place sometime next year.

We are yet to see spy shots of prototypes which makes us a little sceptical but we can only wait to see what happens.

BMW X8 Rendering
Source Auto Bild
