DMC Offer Ferrari Roma Aero Kit And 698 HP (531 kW) Power Upgrade

The Ferrari Roma has not exactly been the focus of tuners and aftermarket companies but DMC has now delivered an offering for the prancing horse called “Fuego” (Spanish word for fire).

The Roma leaves Maranello with the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 612 hp (456 kW) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft) of torque. DMC tweaked the engine management, including changes to the injection, ignition, and electronic boost pressure control to crank it up to 698 hp (531 kW) and 888 Nm (655 lb-ft) of torque.

Although official performance testing has not taken place, the tuner estimates that the power hike will see the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time come down from 3.4 seconds to 3.2 with the top speed marginally quicker at 326 km/h (203 mph).

The aero kit comprises a front splitter that fits below the bumper, and DMC says that it adds downforce to the nose. The side skirts have a fin at the back near the rear wheel well A lip spoiler is on the trunk lid. There’s also a rear diffuser insert.

All the components come in naked carbon fibre but the buyer can select a matte or gloss finish on the parts.

Wrapping up the package is a set of Pur Wheels measuring 21-inches at the front and 22 at the back. The design consists of five sets of double spokes with a black finish.

Customers can also ask DMC to tweak the interior with a choice of different leathers and of course Alcantara.