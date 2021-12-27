NewsTuning

Performmaster Mercedes-AMG G63 Packs 793 HP (592 kW) and Striking Widebody Kit

By Zero2Turbo

Tuners just cannot stop playing around with the Mercedes-AMG G63 and to be fair we don’t blame them as a large portion of the G-Wagon owners are pretty keen to make a statement.

Performmaster has unveiled the G805 Carbon Wide Body and yes it certainly makes a statement.

The widebody kit made from carbon fibre adds 10 mm to the track of the SUV and gives it an even more aggressive look. This is thanks in no small part to a front fascia that includes a distinctive grille with a Performmaster badge and a unique bumper with carbon fibre air intakes and a carbon splitter.

The G805 also sports a rather distinctive hood with large air intakes and at the back, you will find a large carbon fibre spoiler stretching off from the roof.

Beefy looks need beefy power and they did not hold back in the tuning department. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 was given new turbochargers and an ECU tweak and as a result, it pushes out 793 hp (592 kW) and 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque.

