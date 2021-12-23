Sir Lewis Hamilton Has Sold His Purple Pagani Zonda 760LH

According to a few sources including @thezondaregistry, Sir Lewis Hamilton has parted ways with his Purple Pagani Zonda 760LH.

It is estimated that there are around two dozen ‘760’ Zonda’s out there with this particular unit being the second one of the series and built from the ground up (ie not a previous Zonda upgraded).

Hamilton took delivery of it in 2014 and has now found its way into the hands of a new UK-based owner with less than 1,000 km on the clock.

The F1 driver has been spotted in the car a few times and even had a minor bump in it in 2015.

A few years ago, Hamilton said the Zonda was “terrible to drive,” asserting that it was the “best-sounding car” in his collection “but handling-wise it’s the worst.”

He paid around $2 million for the custom Zonda but we know prices have rocketed since then so we have no doubt in our mind that the new owner paid a hefty premium for the car.