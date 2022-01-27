Lamborghini’s First EV Will Be A Four-Seat Crossover Followed By All-Electric Urus

Come 2028, we should be seeing the first all-new all-electric Lamborghini after which an electric Urus will arrive as the second generation of the SUV.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann has given Autocar some new information on the future by saying the following;

“When it comes to the first full-electric car, it’s clear that our approach is clear and prudent. Clear because we say: ‘Yes, electrification is part of our future’. And prudent because we say: ‘It’s a completely new car: the fourth model. It’s a segment we haven’t been in for decades if we speak about a 2+2 or four-seater, maybe also high from the ground, with more ground clearance.'”

His comments suggest the EV will be something with a bit more ride height than the regular Saloon or GT car but not as high as the Urus for example.

“There will be more ground clearance than a normal car, that’s the idea, but there isn’t a clear decision taken so far, and therefore it’s a bit early to discuss this in-depth.” he added.

Following on from the all-new four-seat EV will be an electric Urus. “After the hybrid car [to be revealed this year], the Urus will be fully electrified,” Winkelmann confirmed, adding that it will be “a completely new car” in its next-generation, with no plans for a combustion-engine offering.

Lamborghini remains committed to its supercar offering and will usher in hybridised successors to the Aventador and Huracán in the next two years.

Let’s hope advances in synthetic fuels and the like progress rapidly before combustion engines are no longer.