New BMW M2 Spied Sporting Normal Sized Grille

via Motor1.com

2022 will be a very busy year for BMW’s M division with expected reveals including the XM SUV, M3 Touring and possibly even a special edition M4.

Sometime after these reveals, we are likely to see the all-new G87 BMW M2.

The latest spy shots give us our best look yet and for those who cannot stand the massive grille found on the M3 and M4 models, you will be glad to know that it will not be carrying over to the little M member.

The typical BMW shaped grille is flanked by two small-ish air intakes while the centre-mounted radar sensor sits below the number plate.

It seems as if some of the renderings (see at bottom of post) we have already seen are rather accurate as we can clearly see the big square air intakes on the front bumper.

The latest rumours suggest the baby M will only be available in a rear-wheel-drive configuration allowing for some tail-happy driving. Both manual and automatic transmissions are planned, along with a base output of around 400 hp and a potent Competition model with roughly 430 hp or so.