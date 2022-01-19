Off-Roading Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Spotted Testing

Included images via Motor1.com

If you are in the market for a Lamborghini with some raised suspension but don’t want the Urus you are out of luck, for now.

It seems Lamborghini is testing the adventurous Huracán we have come to know as the Sterrato and judging by this fresh batch of spy shots, it would appear a production version is coming later this year.

The Italian manufacturer has promised to reveal four products this year and since the Aventador has finally retired, it can only mean variants of the Huracán as well as a Urus facelift and maybe a one-off for a VIP customer. We think the chances of seeing the Huracán Sterrato becoming official in the next few months are very high.

We first saw the Huracán Sterrato concept in 2019 and now we get to see a prototype being put through its paces in the snow.

Sadly the prototype does not sport the chunky body cladding we saw on the concept but it does show off some roof rails, a front skid plate, an LED light bar mounted on the bonnet and an air scoop over the 5.2-litre V10.

The concept featured a 40-mm wider track and a raised ride height of 47 mm (1.85 inches). The engineers also calibrated the AWD system and seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission to work better off-road.

Rumours suggest a potential Sterrato would be limited to anywhere between 500 to 1,000 cars and you can bet the Lamborghini lovers out there will be quick to snap these up.