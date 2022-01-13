Watch POV Video Of Bugatti Chiron Hitting 417 KM/H On The Autobahn

In December last year, we shared a video clip of a Bugatti Chiron owner taking his hypercar onto the Autobahn and pushing it to the limit.

They managed to hit 414 km/h in July last year and this is what the owner Radim Passer had to say in the description of the POV video (seen below);

Many people have asked that we share raw footage from the GoPro from inside the car during the Top Speed test and so we did. We hope you enjoy the ride, this time from a different perspective.

It is July 2021, and it’s been six years since our last trip to the Autobahn near Wittenberg, Germany. We have been to this city a few times, to remind us of the great reformer – Martin Luther. We are thankful for his hunger for Truth, his obedience to the Word of God, rather than the traditions of man and his courage to stand up to tyranny and oppression, even if it would cost him his life. We recommend the book Great Controversy, where this history is explained and reveals what is happening in our time today and where we are heading.

After our trip, on Sunday morning, we performed a speed test, but this time with the Bugatti Chiron. We also tested the Porsche 911 Turbo, Lamborghini Aventador and the Bentley Flying Spur. (Those cars are in a different video).

The section of the A2 was a 3 lane, 10 km straightaway with a light descent in the middle, so there was visibility along the whole stretch. Safety was a priority, so the circumstances had to be safe to go.

We thank God for the safety and good circumstances, as we were able to reach the speed of 414 km/h! We hope you enjoy the video and yes, we made this video for you to feel the excitement in the Chiron, but also to consider a relationship with Jesus, who brings true love, joy and hope to anybody who comes to Him. Blessings!