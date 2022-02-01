Aston Martin DBX707 Revealed Packing 697 HP (520 kW) Twin-Turbo V8

The more potent Aston Martin DBX has been revealed and they have called it the DBX707.

Under the hood, you will find the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 but it has been tuned to push out 707 PS (hence the name) which equates to 697 hp or 520 kW. Torque is up to 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) which will allow the SUV to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.3 seconds.

This power hike was achieved by adding a new pair of ball-bearing turbochargers along with a new engine calibration to make the most of the added boost. More air coming in requires better piping to get it out, so the DBX707 gains a completely new quad-exit active exhaust system that flows better while also giving occupants some delectable V8 noise when so desired.

All this grunt needs to be translated to the road properly and it seems they have done the necessary work by fitting the SUV with a new nine-speed wet-clutch gearbox with automatic and manual modes that allows for quicker shifts. Aston Martin CEO reckons this is the only performance SUV that can do a proper high-rev launch with “Race Start” mode shoving the SUV forward from 4,000 rpm.

Keep your foot buried and you will run all the way to 193 mph (310 km/h) which beats out all its luxury competitors.

On the styling front, you will notice it gains an aggressive front fascia with a large grille, new air intakes, redesigned daytime running lights, and a mean front splitter. At the back, you will find a new design focusing on the quad exhausts and much larger diffuser. It’s impossible to miss the lip spoiler up high, and you’ll find an abundance of dark chrome and satin trim on the outside for a monochromatic effect.

Aston Martin plans to start production of the DBX707 in quarter one of 2022, with deliveries beginning in early Q2.