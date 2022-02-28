BMW M5 CS vs Ferrari 812 Superfast Drag Race Is A Photo Finish

Yes the BMW M5 CS and Ferrari 812 Superfast are both performance cars but as we know, they are also massively different.

One is a four-door sedan with all-wheel drive and a twin-turbo V8 and the other is a two-door supercar with rear-wheel drive and a glorious naturally-aspirated V12.

Since it is a drag race, the M5 CS certainly has the edge off the line courtesy of its xDrive setup but what happens over the full race? Hit play and enjoy but who would have thought the day would come when a big four-door sedan can even dare to go up against a V12 Ferrari.