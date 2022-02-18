Cool Tech Features to Add to Your Car

Most cars come with the basic features when you get them from your dealer, and there’s nothing wrong with driving an automobile that has everything in factory settings. However, adding features that make your trips entertaining and add to your comfort is much more exciting.

Whether you want to go all out or do a classic revamp, you have the right tech tools at your disposal to make the exercise successful. If you are looking to pimp your car, here are some cool tech features you can add to it to create a more appealing ambience.

Portable soundbar

Nothing beats the sound of quality music playing through your stereo during a trip. Portable soundbars make this encounter more exciting now that you can carry them out of the automobile when you want to make a detour.

Thanks to their innovative nature, they are UBS enabled, compatible with Bluetooth devices, and can connect to the internet. The quality of these gadgets depends on your financial muscle and where you shop. However, if you shop at online gadget stores like Toppricer, you get to pick from various available options at competitive prices.

Smart tire safety monitor

Checking your tire’s state is mandatory if you are an avid traveller. You have to ensure that they are in good shape, have the proper pressure, and have no dents on them. Sometimes, this can become a tedious task, especially if you’re driving through a long course.

It can be outright dangerous in some instances, especially when transversing through large land expanses home to wild animals. Rather than repeat the same task continuously, installing a smart tire safety monitor does this work on your behalf.

It monitors your tire pressure and alerts you when there is a slow leak or fully blown puncture. Additionally, it comes with an anti-theft locking system and sends you all data in real-time.

Portable refrigerator

Preserving food, cooling drinks, or even keeping medicine from going rancid are some of the things that you consider when getting a portable fridge. When you want to travel across the country, a portable fridge reduces the need to keep stopping at motels to restock.

You pack what you need into the appliance, and you’re good to go. Most gadgets of this kind run using your car’s 12v plug when you’re on the road. And when you need it in the house, plugging it into your power socket works just fine.

OWLCAM

Documenting everything when you are on the road has been trending lately. You get to capture entertaining moments that you can look back to and laugh at. An owlcam makes it easy to capture everything that happens in and out of your vehicle.

What’s more, these cameras store up to 2 weeks of footage if you haven’t linked yours to an app. With an application onboard, you can watch every video uploaded to the cloud. This tool comes in handy when you have a 991 emergency, among other instances.

And while an OWLCAM helps document your trips, it also acts as an additional security feature, so it’s a double win for you.

Headrest Dvd player

Cliché as this may sound, a headrest DVD player is a must-have electronic, especially if you have kids. It removes the need to source for other entertainment gadgets that may run out of battery quickly, especially if the children are constantly using them.

With a DVD headset, you only have to get an SD card or flash drive pumped with their favourite entertainment, and your journey becomes smoother. And when you want to listen to music, a quick Bluetooth connection enables you to play your best songs all through a trip.