How to Care For Your Car’s Paint Job￼

Taking good care of your car’s paint is the best way to maintain its appearance for both the short and long term. However, picking between the right solutions for your car can be difficult with all the various detailing options available. It can also overwhelm the average person who does not know about car paint care.

This is why it is important to know about the simple and basic measures of caring for your car’s paint. Once you understand the simple steps of paint care and the manufacturing process of the paint, you will have a much easier time selecting paint care products.

Four Stage Process of Paint

You need to understand that most modern vehicles that you see today use a four-stage process when painting the car. The first layer is bare metal, and this metal undergoes a pre-treatment coating for modern cars. This is why modern cars do not rust like older cars. A car’s metallic body will oxidize quicker and rust, despite the paint covering, without a good pre-treatment metal.

After pre-treating the bare metal, manufacturers will move to the next process. In this process, they will cover the metal with an electric coat that further adds to the non-corrosive properties of the car. This coating is Zinc, as it also prevents the bare metal from corrosion.

The first coating on a car’s metal body is measured in microns, and this electron coating is 17 to 22 microns thick. The next coat is the primer paint, and on top of that is the base coat. The base coat makes the car’s colour, and strangely enough, that coat is the thinnest of them all. On top of the base coat is the clear coat about 30 to 50 microns thick.

The clear coat is the layer that provides a shiny finish on the car’s surface. When caring for your car’s paint, you want to preserve the clear coat on your car. This is because the clear coat protects the car’s base paint. Many environmental factors can destroy the base coat, such as UV rays, dirt, debris, grime, rock chips, and more.

Wash Your Car

You want your car to retain the base layer for as long as possible. This is because you have to make sure that you get rid of all the loose contaminants sitting on the car’s body. Contaminants like dust, dirt, iron, tar, and more settle on the paint and slowly penetrate the different layers of the paint. You want to make sure that you choose a high-quality car wash product with a good PH balance.

Washing products specific to cars are best for washing vehicles because they have qualities that help you preserve the wax on the car’s body. You should also keep away from using other products that are not specific to the car, such as dish detergent and other washing solutions. They are relatively harsher and not intended for car use. You can expect them to dry out the paint finish and diminish existing wax protection.

If you are using a bucket and hose to wash the car, then a wash and wax product is an incredible choice as it will gently clean your paint, enhance the glossy finish, and leave some wax protection behind every time you use it. If you prefer washing the car with foam cannon, then getting a high-quality shampoo and conditioner for your car will gently condition your car’s paint without impacting wax on the car.

Ceramic Coating

Ceramic coatings provide users with several benefits for maintaining your car’s paint. It eases the maintenance of your car’s paint protects it from bird droppings, tree saps, and other items. It also helps keep your car glossy and has water-repelling qualities. Applying this to the car’s body will help you incorporate a semi-permanent wax or sealant on the car’s body. By doing so, you can preserve the paint on the car and make it last for the longest time. Companies like SunStoppers can easily install ceramic coating in Charlotte, NC, and many other states in the USA.

Waterless Wash

Products like waterless wash and wax spray bottles are alternatives to the painstaking hose and bucket method. All you need is a spray and a clean premium microfiber towel. You will then have to spray and wipe gently with the towel to keep all the contaminants away from the car’s body. It is recommended that you wash your vehicle at least once a week to keep the paint looking shiny and new.

You should also always wash your car in a cool shady area. Ensuring that the car’s body is cool to the touch will help reduce water spots during the drying process. A waterless wash is often the next step after washing your car with water.

Waxing

Applying high-quality wax can be a game-changer when trying to preserve the paint on your car. It is also one of the best ways to protect a cleaned car from contaminants. It offers a sacrificial border between your paint and the environmental factors. This allows you to maintain and sustain a car’s new appearance for as long as you want.

Regardless of the type of car wax you use on your car, it is recommended that you wax the car at least three to four times a year. This ensures that your car’s paint has maximum and seasonal protection at all times. You can also find different products that offer advanced protection that scope beyond the use of conventional wax.

Final Thoughts

Overall, all the products and methods that protect the car’s paint do the job of removing the contaminants from the car’s surface. Another important thing you must do for paint care is adding wax to the base layer and enhance the shine on the car’s body.

Other care methods revolve around protection and care, such as PPF and ceramic paint films. In other words, caring for a car’s paint is incredibly important if you want it to maintain resale value, and all it requires is consideration and consistency.