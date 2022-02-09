Jeffree Star Reveals Pink Magic McLaren 765LT

YouTuber Jeffree Star and McLaren Newport Beach recently collaborated on a one-off 765LT and as you can see, it is potentially the most radical example out there.

The McLaren 765LT presents itself in a bespoke ‘Pink Magic’ exterior finish that actually shows off the aerodynamic curves of the lightweight McLaren superbly well. There are also some pink accents on the 10-spoke wheels.

Inside it is much the same with a total pink overload to match the exterior and is a product of the creative abilities of the professionals at McLaren MSO.

For contrast, Star chose blue crystal carbon fibre both inside and out. The interior is done in a lighter pink, with Wonka blue leather for the accents. The carbon fibre racing seats are carried over from the McLaren Senna, and even the brake and gas pedals are custom, in baby blue.

The dealership calls it the “most unique McLaren to come out of Woking” and we tend to agree with them.