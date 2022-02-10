NewsTuning

Land Rover Defender Gets Beefy Widebody Look

By Zero2Turbo

The folks over at Chelsea Truck Company (parent company to Kahn Design) decided the Land Rover Defender needed a little more presence which has resulted in a “retro styling package” for the 90 and 110 models.

There are two specifications available; The Widebody First Edition and the Wide Body.

The former costs £35,000 and include two-piece front bumper vents, three-piece front bumper lower valance, a vented grille mask, a mudflap set, and 22-inch Type 57 RS forged alloy wheels. The Landy will also get a Quad Performance stainless steel exhaust system and the Extended Leather Pack, with front and rear seats reupholstered in Red Designo Leather.

The Chelsea Truck Company states that each car can be personalized as the buyer wishes, which makes perfect sense if the goal is to make these cars unique. Land Rover fans with the deep pockets that demand make this proposition attractive.

