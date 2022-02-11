Manhart Performance Preview 790 HP (588 kW) Mercedes-AMG SL

Mercedes-AMG took the covers off the all-new AMG-only SL towards the end of last year and since the 63 variant delivers 577 hp (430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft), we thought it would be left alone by the tuners but of course, that would not be the case.

Manhart Performance seems to be first of the line with their offering which has been previewed digitally. It is called the Manhart SL 800 R and you can guess what the 800 means in the moniker.

That’s right, the tuner has cranked things up to 800 PS (790 hp; 588 kW) and 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. This is possible thanks to a modified ECU, new turbos and a new intercooler.

In typical Manhart fashion, it has been treated to a black and gold theme with some large new wheels and a lowering kit.

When it comes to a drop-top cruiser like this, we think stock is better by far but we know there are endless numbers of owners who want more and more power.