Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 Debuts With 677 HP (505 kW) Boost Mode

A new AMG model ladies and gents but sadly it does not pack a snarling V8 as we know things are going very silent very quickly.

Welcome the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 and EQE 53 packing 4Matic+ all-wheel drive with dual motors modified by AMG with adapted windings, a specific inverter, and other clever things that make them capable of greater output.

The EQE 43 has a combined output of 469 hp (350 kW) while the standard mode in the EQE 53 has a combined 617 hp (460 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) of instant torque. Add the optional Dynamic Plus package which adds a boost function and you get a whopping 677 hp 505 kW). Torque also increases to 1,001 Nm (738 lb-ft), though Mercedes says the boost is only temporary.

With this boost active, the sedan is able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in about 3.3 seconds using Race Start mode. Without the boost, it is not exactly slow and will reach the benchmark speed in 3.5 seconds. The EQE 43 is able to achieve this sprint in 4.2 seconds.

All that performance does have an effect on range. Mercedes says the AMG EQE has a provisional WLTP range of 444 km to 518 km (276 to 322 miles), considerably less than the 660 km (410 mile) figure quoted for the standard model.

As well as upping the performance of the electric motors, AMG has given its new EQE-based model’s upgraded air suspension, which features a new rear axle carrier with stiffer bearings and less play than that used by the EQE 350. Further developments include AMG-specific wheel carriers and suspension links, larger diameter anti-roll bars and adaptive damping properties.

Inside, the EQE 43 and EQE 53 adopt a flat-bottomed AMG steering wheel with a rotary drive mode controller, together with unique digital instrument graphics and AMG sport seats, as well as new pedal caps, door sill trims and Alcantara upholstery as standard.