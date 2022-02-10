Want To Prolong Your Car Engine’s Life? Try These Tips

When your car engine is in good shape, it offers excellent service, breaks down less often, and withstands more wear and tear. Engine maintenance is an integral part of keeping your car in good shape. It also alerts you to any issues that could lead to more significant problems down the line. But how do you know what to take care of and when? The tips below can help keep your engine running smoothly.

Change the Engine Oil Regularly

The engine oil lubricates critical parts and prevents overheating. When you change the oil, make sure to use a high-quality motor oil approved for your car’s make and model. Check with your car’s dealership for the manufacturer’s recommendations and when to schedule an oil change.

Be sure to change your oil every 5000 to 7500 miles. It’s also important to use injector cleaners on a regular basis. They dissolve deposits in the combustion chamber, ensuring the engine and fuel injectors function correctly, increasing power.

Make Sure the Cooling System Is Working Properly

The cooling system consists of the radiator, water pump, hoses, thermostat, and fans. It keeps your car engine from overheating. Check the system regularly for leaks and cracks, and replace any worn or leaking hoses. As a general rule, flush your car’s cooling system every two years or every 24,000 miles.

Change the Air Filters

The air filter removes dirt and dust from the outside air before getting to your engine. When you change the air filter, check for any damage to the filter’s housing. A damaged housing can allow unfiltered air into your engine, damaging the air sensor and other parts.

A new filter will also ensure your engine gets enough oxygen, enabling it to perform at peak energy efficiency. Make sure to replace it with a high-performance air filter to increase your engine’s power and gas mileage.

Change Fuel Filters

The fuel filters prevent debris from getting to the engine. Without them, your engine wouldn’t run properly. Clean the outside of the filter periodically to remove dust and grime, but don’t take apart the filter unless you have enough experience. For older vehicles, change the filter after no more than 30,000 miles, but newer models can last up to 60,000 miles.

Make Sure the Engine Gets Enough Oxygen

Oxygen enables the engine to burn fuel efficiently, while the sensors help the engine control how much air it needs to do its job, keeping your car running well. Air doesn’t just get to the engine through the air filter but also the intake manifold tubes.

When you change your engine oil, check for any damage or leaks in the intake manifold and replace it if necessary. Leaks can allow unfiltered air into the engine, reducing its efficiency.

Check Oil Leaks

Oil leaks in the engine reduce its performance and increase harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. Check your oil regularly, or have an authorized dealer do it for you to ensure it doesn’t drop below the minimum line on the dipstick. Ways to check oil leaks include:

When the vehicle is running, use a mechanic’s stethoscope to listen to oil leaks.

Apply a bright light behind the suspected area, then look for oil that appears to be wet.

Tape paper over the suspected area, then check it after driving the vehicle. The paper will absorb any oil that leaks through the seal.

Keeping the Engine Healthy Prolongs Its Life

Your car’s engine is a complex machine that requires regular maintenance to remain healthy and perform at its best. Remember not to ignore the engine light when it comes on. It illuminates whenever your car engine’s computer detects a problem.

Bringing the vehicle to an authorized dealer for repairs will help you avoid more significant problems down the line. Additionally, ensure that any parts you use are compatible with each other. For instance, using the wrong oil can cause considerable damage to your car’s engine. If you are not sure, speak to an expert and have them do it for you.