Why Should Fans of Fast Driving Have a Lawyer’s Number on a Fast Dial

People who require speed should also have a lawyer on speed dial, because even if you are not speeding, someone may believe that your fast driving constitutes reckless driving. Many states are now cracking down on people who are accused of street racing, regardless of whether the racers cause an accident. Speed-happy drivers should view themselves as potential defendants rather than perpetrators. Penalties for street racing range from costly tickets and license suspensions to impoundment, jail time, and even vehicular homicide charges if injuries or deaths result.

Uninsured motorist coverage

Owning any type of vehicle should include at least some time of insurance. But there is no guarantee it will not protect you from a legal suit if another driver claims that you were racing and injured him or her, because the other party can sue you directly. In addition, your insurance company may not pay for damages if it determines that both drivers involved in an accident were racing. On the other hand, if you were in an accident caused by another driver, make sure to find support from an uninsured motorist accident claim lawyer in Virginia, they will help you to get the best results. In any type of car accident make sure you have an experienced attorney representing you.

When you’re driving fast, you’re putting yourself and others in danger

Speed limits are in place for a reason and racing on public roads is illegal. If you get caught, there could be significant penalties. For example, if an officer pulls you over because someone told them that you were speeding and racing and you don’t have insurance or your license was suspended at the time of the stop, you’ll probably be charged with driving without a license and driving under suspension. Now, add street racing to the mix — which has its penalties — and it’s an even more serious situation.

Street racing fines

It doesn’t matter whether anyone got hurt or if there were any other consequences from your race; if an officer determines that you were racing on Virginia streets, expect some steep penalties. First-time offenders can face fines of $1000 or more and six points on their licenses. If you’re an adult over the age of 21 who was racing, your license can be suspended for up to six months; if you were under the age of 18, your license could be suspended until you are 18 years old. The fines get higher from there.

In addition to hefty fines, people involved in street races may have their cars impounded for 30 days without a warrant or a court order. In cases where deaths or injuries result from illegal street racers, drivers can face up to one-year imprisonment and a fine between $2500 and $5000 depending on whether anyone was injured or killed.

The impact of injuries from street racing

As earlier, even if no one got hurt, fines for street racing in Virginia are no small matter. But the penalties increase when injuries occur. If someone is killed or seriously injured in a street race, both racers can be charged with vehicular manslaughter or aggravated involuntary manslaughter which carries maximum sentences of 10 years in prison and/or $100,000 in fines if it’s considered a Class 6 felony; lesser charges could apply if the judge considers it a misdemeanor offense. A Class 6 felony has a one-year imprisonment minimum unless there are mitigating circumstances; however, upon release from custody, people convicted of this type of crime will be placed on probation for two to five years and ordered to pay at least $1000 per year during that time.

Street racing can also mean auto insurance problems

Defendants who are found guilty of racing may also forfeit their vehicles — and an insurance company may deem you uninsurable at any price. If your insurance lapses and you cause a car accident, the other party can sue you for all of your assets even if there was no way for them to know that your policy had dropped before they got into an accident with you.

This is why it’s important to find the best lawyer that will help you get the desired results. With such coverage, payouts from lawsuits could be covered by the insurance company even when there is no actual driver involved in a vehicular accident; however, this coverage does not apply if the policyholder is driving a stolen vehicle or a car with a fraudulent title.

Street racing is illegal for a reason: it’s dangerous. If you’re caught street racing, you’ll face hefty fines and potentially even jail time. In addition to the legal penalties, there are also financial consequences to consider. Your car may be impounded and may be deemed uninsurable by your insurance company. When it comes to street racing, the risks just aren’t worth it. Find another way to show off your driving skills, there are plenty of safe places where you can do that without endangering yourself or others.