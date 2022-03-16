690 HP (515 kW) Aston Martin V12 Vantage Is Official and Also Sold Out

Aston Martin has taken the covers off another high-powered machine with the introduction of the very last V12 Vantage.

This is the most powerful Vantage ever fitted with a combustion engine and thanks to the tweaked 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12, the car’s power-to-weight ratio is improved by more than 20 percent compared to the V8 model.

It is limited to 333 units worldwide and if you’d like one, you’ll need to start scouring the classifieds because they all sold within a few weeks of their confirmation in December 2021 with, according to Aston Martin, a healthy list of hopefuls waiting for some to drop out.

The V12 pushes out 690 hp (515 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 753 Nm (555 lb-ft) of torque from 1,800 rpm. This translates to a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h). An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is the only gearbox on offer, though Aston claims it’s been recalibrated to be more sporty.

The aero upgrades and tweaks include a wider body, a big wing at the back (which can be removed if you wish) and a new, vented hood. The majority of the new body bits are made of carbon fiber to help cut weight.

The engineers really focused on handling of the V12 Vantage and so they increased its body stiffness by using added bracing for things like the fuel tank, the strut towers and more. Spring stiffness was also increased, so don’t expect this thing to ride like a DB11.

Inside, a new design of carbonfibre sports seat is available as an option, saving 7.3kg over the standard chairs. They are part of a lightweight package, which also includes lightweight 21-inch wheels, lower and upper carbon body elements, manual adjustment for the steering wheel and a carbonfibre interior trim package.