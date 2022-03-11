980 HP (730 kW) Audi RS 6 Hits 100 KM/H In 2.6 Seconds

The Audi RS 6 Avant leaves the factory with its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 591 HP (441 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque which is plenty for the average owner.

Some want more and thanks to the array of tuning packages out there, you can get a lot more!

Auditography recently got their hands on a Nogaro Blue Audi RS 6 but it is no ordinary RS 6. BMT Turbo has applied their Stage 5 offering to the Avant taking output up to 980 HP (730 kW) and a ridiculous 1,230 Nm (907 lb-ft) of torque.

This includes software updates, upgraded turbochargers, a new intake system, a custom exhaust (which sounds insane) and some special engine oil.

According to the YouTuber, the German monster can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in just 2.68 seconds. 100 km/h to 200 km/h takes an astonishing 5.08 seconds while the top speed is over 330 km/h.