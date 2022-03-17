ABT Audi RS 3 Pushes 453 HP (338 kW) and Hits 300 KM/H

It was only a matter of time until we saw the new Audi RS 3 range being tinkered with by aftermarket companies and one of the best in the business can turn your pocket rocket into a missile.

With nothing more than a software upgrade, the ABT RS 3 becomes more powerful than the RS 4 with 453 hp (338 kW).

This extra power results in 100 km/h (62 mph) coming up in just 3.6 seconds from standstill and flat out you will be doing 300 km/h (186 mph).

The Abt Engine Control module has been tested, says Abt, “on the road and on the test bench in countless hours of work”. It’s warrantied, too, Hans-Jurgen Abt adding that this kit “ensures driving pleasure without remorse.”

Abt hasn’t yet issued a price for the work, though presumably it won’t be too much given this is only ECU tinkering.