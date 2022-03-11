BMW Has Officially Acquired Alpina

Long-time BMW tuner Alpina has been acquired by the BMW Group but will not be disclosing any financial details about the deal.
As part of the deal, the tuner will continue building their modified BMW products until the end of 2025. After this, it is not exactly known what will happen to Alpina but their facility in Buchloe will stop producing vehicles.
BMW will offer the people who will lose their jobs a position within the automaker, suppliers, or development partners.
Current and legacy Alpina products will still be able to access service facilities, parts and accessories from the Buchloe facility.
In BMW’s announcement of the acquisition, it notes that increasing regulation of emissions and driver safety systems make operating a small-production company like Alpina increasingly difficult. This merger lets the brand remain on the market.
For over fifty years, the Buchloe firm has demonstrated how to deliver top-quality car cachet through meticulous attention to detail. The BMW Group is also driven by this same passion for cars that capture the imagination. That is why we are now embarking on a new chapter in our long-standing partnership. Acquiring the trademark rights will allow us to shape the long-term course of this brand steeped in tradition, said Pieter Nota, member of the BMW Board of Management responsible for Customer, Brands, and Sales.