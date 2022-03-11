BMW Has Officially Acquired Alpina

Long-time BMW tuner Alpina has been acquired by the BMW Group but will not be disclosing any financial details about the deal.

As part of the deal, the tuner will continue building their modified BMW products until the end of 2025. After this, it is not exactly known what will happen to Alpina but their facility in Buchloe will stop producing vehicles.

BMW will offer the people who will lose their jobs a position within the automaker, suppliers, or development partners.

Current and legacy Alpina products will still be able to access service facilities, parts and accessories from the Buchloe facility.

In BMW’s announcement of the acquisition, it notes that increasing regulation of emissions and driver safety systems make operating a small-production company like Alpina increasingly difficult. This merger lets the brand remain on the market.