Ford Mustang Reborn As R7 Million EV Packing 536 HP (400 kW)

This may really hurt some of the purists out there but we actually really like the idea and love the result we are seeing here.

It is the final production version of the electric Mustang by Charge and it is a “brand-new electric Mustang, completely redefined,” according to Charge boss Mark Roberts.

Charge Cars is based in London and if you want one of the 499 examples, you will need to give them £350,000 (approx. R7 million) of your hard-earned money. This is unfortunately the starting price so that tag can climb even higher if you choose extra options and accessories.

Each one is an officially licensed shell (based on the 1967 Fastback), filled with 64kWh battery packs fuelling peak power of 536 hp (400kW) and a ridiculous 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) of torque.

They claim it is good for a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time of 3.9 seconds with an estimated range of 200 miles (322 km). The charging options include a 50-kW DC rapid charging, which means recharging from 20 to 80 percent should take less than an hour.

Both the exterior and interior of the electric Mustang keep the original car’s spirit, though both come “equipped with state-of-the-art components.”