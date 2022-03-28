Manhart Performance Give The New Range Rover 641 HP (478 kW)

The last time Manhart Performance worked on a Land Rover Range Rover, it was the Velar SVAutobiography but now the focus has been turned to the all-new Range Rover Vogue.

It is called the RV 650 and as you guessed that refers to the 650 PS (641 hp; 478 kW) the SUV now punches out.

This RR, in particular, makes use of the BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 which Manhart are very familiar with.

According to the tuner, it is “a pure statement of what we are able to achieve. The luxury SUV received a range of upgrades such as our signature black exterior look with golden decals combined with a Forged Line wheelset in the same colour.

Inside the interior, you find a reupholstered cabin with leather and/or Alcantara materials in black and gold. Individually chosen accents finish off the extravagant package, which is available to order right now.”

The listing on their website says it is specific for the Middle East so don’t expect to see any of these roaming around other countries in the near future.