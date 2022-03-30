New Alpina B4 Is The Closest You Will Get To an M4 Gran Coupe

Last year BMW made it very clear that the M department had no intentions of offering a Gran Coupe and if that was something you would have been keen on, Alpina has the answer for you, sort of.

Alpina is now owned by the Bavarian manufacturer and has decided to reveal the 2023 B4 Gran Coupe.

Styling-wise you will not notice too much difference aside from the 20-inch Alpina wheels and some Alpina badging up front together with a front spoiler and rear spoiler. The wheels weigh 12 kg each which reduces the rotational mass for better ride quality.

The 3.0-litre straight-six engine under the hood delivers a very healthy 495 horses (364 kW) which places it right between the non-Competition M3/M4 and the Competition variants. This power hike means the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint takes just 3.7 seconds with the top speed increasing to 301 km/h (187 mph).

It is also fitted with Sport Suspension which according to Alpina has made substantial changes to the suspension and chassis calibrations and has achieved a “high-level of driving dynamics” without compromising the ride comfort.

Orders are open with the first deliveries to take place in July this year with a starting price of €91,800 including Germany’s 19-percent VAT.