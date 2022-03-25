The Options On This Ferrari Roma Cost More Than A Ferrari Roma

When it comes to optional extras, we know it can get out of hand but this is the first time we have seen someone as extraordinary (or ludicrous) as this.

Instagram user @ronnierenaldi recently uploaded images of a Ferrari Roma in the United States which has so many options that the total cost of the options ($229,349) comes to more than the suggested retail price of $218,670.

Sure it is a 1 of 1 but that just seems a little bit over the top to us?

Some of the crazy prices there include Apple Carplay for $4,219 (approx. R60k) and some stickers costing $14,343 (approx. R200k).

It does look great we are not denying that but would you spend that much on ‘options’?