Any 6×6 is pretty wild to look at but this Hennessey Mammoth 6×6 TRX is at the top of the pile.

According to the description of the YouTube clip, this thing packs a massive 1200 horses and is one of 3 planned for production. If you have missed out on snapping one of these up, then you can still buy one that delivers ‘just 1000 hp’.

John Hennessey describes this beast to perfection. “Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6×6 is definitely turned up to 12! Everything on the Mammoth 6×6 is bigger, badder, and more imposing – plus, it’s still super-fast while being a total powerhouse off-road. It’s the undisputed king of the road.”