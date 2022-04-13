2023 Alpina XB7 Revealed Packing 613 HP (457 kW)

BMW just took the covers off the X7 LCI and now sister brand ALPINA has given us a look at the updated XB7.

This is the only image they show on their website but it’s pretty clear they have used the X7 M60i version as the base as it sports the more aggressive front bumper to which a new apron has been attached for a more imposing fascia.

The new appearance is characterised by a modern, horizontally separated headlight design and the new illuminated BMW “Iconic Glow” kidney grille. The ALPINA front and rear aprons take up the new design vocabulary of the exterior and underline the BMW ALPINA XB7’s powerful presence.

Like the X7 M60i, the XB7 makes use of the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 S68 engine with mild-hybrid tech for improved efficiency. In this package, it pumps out 613 hp (457 kW) and a beefy 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque from just 2,000 rpm.

Despite its sheer size and weight, the three-row SUV reaches 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds, 200 km/h (124 mph) in 14.9 seconds, and maxes out at 290 km/h (180 mph).

Thanks to a newly developed cross-bank exhaust manifold, the SUV now shouts an angrier V8 noise which should please everyone.

As always, ALPINA-specific tuning for the chassis, suspension, and brakes separate the XB7 from its mainstream sibling.

ALPINA is already accepting orders for the left-hand-drive version and will commence deliveries in December. At home in Germany, the XB7 carries a starting price of €170,500.