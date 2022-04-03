3 Regular Automotive Services Your Vehicle Can’t Go Without

Owning a motor vehicle is a big investment. Cars tend to be very expensive, and if they’re neglected for too long, they can develop serious problems which can cost an arm and a leg to fix. That’s why it’s so important that you do everything you need to keep it in peak condition for as long as possible.

Of course, we can’t all be experienced auto mechanics who know everything there is to know about motor vehicle operation. For us laypeople, the automotive industry can sometimes seem overwhelming, and it can be difficult to keep track of all the different services your car needs to stay healthy and safe.

To help you get a grasp on the basics of auto maintenance, here is a brief list of three of the most important things you should be doing for your vehicle regularly. If you follow these simple guidelines, you’ll be more likely to extend the lifespan of your car and have a safer driving experience.

1. Car Wash and Auto Detailing

Keeping your car’s exterior clean and detailed is actually more important than you might think. If your vehicle isn’t washed for an extended period, the buildup of dirt and grime on your windshield can block your vision and create dangerous driving conditions. Furthermore, lingering dirt can cause damage to the paint, which can decrease the value of your car and be expensive to fix.

Vehicle owners should have their cars washed at least once a month. If you don’t want to wash it yourself, there are plenty of service centers, like Soap Opera Mobile Detail, who are willing to wash and detail your vehicle’s exterior for you.

2. Oil Change

One of the most important things you need to do for your vehicle to keep it running smoothly and safely is to change the oil at regular intervals. Most automotive experts recommend changing your car’s motor oil every 5,000 to 7,500 miles. If this sounds difficult to keep track of, don’t worry! Most service centers will put a sticker on your windshield that tells you what number your speedometer will read the next time you need an oil change.

If you neglect to change your vehicle’s motor oil at the prescribed intervals, it can render your car completely useless. One of the most serious consequences of leaving the same oil in the engine for too long is total engine failure. For this reason, the importance of remembering to take care of this simple procedure every 5,000 miles cannot be understated.

3. Tire Rotation

To ensure a safe driving experience, it’s important to take certain precautions to ensure that your tire treads wear down evenly. If the tread wear on your tires occurs irregularly, this can cause insufficient traction in icy driving conditions, hydroplaning, etc.

Tire rotation is a simple procedure that can prevent this. Regularly swapping your tires onto different axles can help the treads wear down more easily and avoid any unpleasant and dangerous consequences. According to automotive experts like mechanics certified by the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association, your tires should be rotated every 7,500 miles.

Keep Your Vehicle in Peak Condition All Year Long

Now that you know about these three simple procedures that your car needs to undergo on a regular basis, you have a solid foundation for understanding your vehicle’s most basic auto maintenance needs.

So, check out your car’s exterior for dirt build-up and visit a professional for a much-needed wash, oil change, and tire rotation. If you stay on top of at least these four obligations, we guarantee that your car will stay in good condition for a longer period.