Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Reportedly Coming Too

Last month we saw the limited Aston Martin V12 Vantage revealed as a swansong to the might V12 but it seems the true swansong is coming in the form of top down motoring pleasure.

According to CarBuzz, one of their readers let them know they that are “the future owner of one of 333 coupes and I have spoken for one of 199 roadsters.”

Considering the convertible variant of a car is almost always more expensive, we can expect to see the price increase a fair bit especially since it is even more limited than the coupe. We are willing to bet that all 199 units of the V12 Vantage Roadster have already been spoken for too.

As a reminder, the V12 in the Coupe pushes out 690 hp (515 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 753 Nm (555 lb-ft) of torque from 1,800 rpm. This translates to a 0 to 100 km/h sprint of 3.5 seconds with a top speed of 200 mph (322 km/h). An eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is the only gearbox on offer, though Aston claims it’s been recalibrated to be more sporty.