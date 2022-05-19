BMW M240i Gets Rear-Wheel-Drive Variant But Not Coming to South Africa

BMW fans and customers worldwide are patiently waiting for the new G87 M2 but if you want a rear-wheel drive 2er to play around with in the meantime, you are in luck.

The current 2 Series range is getting some updates and that includes a rear-wheel-drive offering for the beefy six-cylinder M240i.

This will be cheaper than the xDrive version and offer more driving fun with no power going to the front axle.

Without the extra grip upfront, it will take 0.4s longer (than the xDrive) to hit the 100 km/h (62 mph) mark which now takes 4.7 seconds.

BMW mentions all 2 Series Coupe produced from July will transition to the iDrive 8 with its curved glass housing a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster joined by a 14.9-inch infotainment.

At this stage, BMW South Africa has no intention of bringing in this model so we will have to do with the all-wheel-drive xDrive variant.

Later this year, the new RWD-only BMW M2 will arrive as the crown jewel of the lineup and the only version to offer a manual transmission.