New Audi RS3 Fights Off BMW M240i xDrive and Mercedes-AMG A45 S in Drag Race

The hottest hot hatch of the lot is without a doubt the new Audi RS3 and until the new BMW M2 arrives, the closest competition it has is the new M240i xDrive version and of course the mega foe, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

Motorsport Magazine has rounded these three machines together to compare their drag racing potency.

Sure we know the result before pushing play but it is always interesting (and entertaining) to see just how radically fast these little machines are becoming.

The AMG stands as the most powerful of the bunch despite having the smallest engine, producing 416 horsepower (310 kW). The RS3 is slightly more powerful than the BMW M240i 395 hp (294 kW) vs 382 hp (285 kW) – though it’s important to note that the Audi is the lightest of the bunch at 1,612 kilograms (3,554 pounds).

Once you have seen the racing it’s safe to assume that the upcoming M2 will be a serious contender here.