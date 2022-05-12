Porsche Spotted Testing Hardcore 718 Boxster Spyder RS

Earlier this year we were informed that Porsche was considering a drop-top Cayman GT4 RS with a 718 Boxster Spyder RS and now we have proof after a prototype was spotted testing at the ‘Ring.

Just from these three images, we can see some telltale signs of an RS performance version coming to the 718 Spyder.

The front end may look very similar to the regular Boxster Spyder but down the side, we see some 20-inch forged magnesium center-lock wheels from the GT4 RS covering some large brakes. We can also see some new top-mount air intakes for the mid-mounted engine. On the GT4 RS, the intakes are integrated into the rear side window, but the fabric convertible roof of the Spyder means they have to sit further back.

Around the back, it looks much the same so don’t expect this version to get the radical wing from the GT4 RS.

What will be the same is the majestic 4.0-litre flat-six taken from the Porsche 911 GT3 which is good for 496 hp (370 kW) and a redline of 9,000 rpm. Zero to 100 km/h should be almost identical to the GT4 RS which is claimed to be 3.4 seconds.