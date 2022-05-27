Top 10 Most Popular Cars In The US Market

The US is the world’s largest and most dynamic car market, filled with automobile enthusiasts that can’t stop using them, adoring them, and betting on some of the fastest and most exciting motorsports events in the world. Although there are no car subsidy policies like in some other specific markets, the price of cars in this country, compared to the average income of the people, is very cheap and affordable for the vast majority of people. So, almost every type of car is available in this country, from several thousand dollar cars to million-dollar super-luxury cars.

This article will summarize the top 10 most popular car models in the US.

1. Ford F-Series

Topping the table in the top 10 is the Ford F-Series, a pickup model from Ford, USA. Ford does not distribute the F-150 in some specific countries. Instead, we have the Ford Ranger, a lower-end pickup model than the F-150. In the US, the Ford F-Series pickup has 10 different models, and the cheapest is the XL version, with a starting price of $ 24,070 using a 3.7-liter V6 gasoline engine, up to the highest is the Limited version using a 3.5-liter engine. V6 EcoBoost for $53,300. In terms of sales, the Ford F-Series asserts its championship position when Ford sells an average of 800,000 vehicles in the United States alone each year. They have sold more than 12 million units, 11,914,663 vehicles to be exact, in this country.

2. Camry

No. 2 in the list of 10 most trusted car models in the US is Toyota’s Camry. Camry has always been trusted by the American people for many years now because of its convenience and performance for the money spent. In the US, the 2013 Camry L model with a 2.5L I4 engine starts at more than $22,000. The highest model is the 3.5L V6 XLE for less than $30,500. If you like hybrids, you can buy the Camry Hybrid. with prices ranging from $26,000 to $28,000. As a reminder, in early July 2021, Toyota celebrated 30 years of Camry sales in the US, with sales of 10 million units, so Ford only took half the time.

3. Dodge Avengers

Dodge Avenger takes 3rd place on this list. This is a medium-sized 4-door sedan that is quite familiar in Hollywood action movies as a police car, with red flashing blue LED lights and an impressively cool siren. Dodge is a car manufacturing subsidiary of Chrysler Corporation, USA. In terms of price, the cheapest Dodge Avenger version is $ 19,400, and the highest is $ 25,700, of course, the price in the US.

4. Honda Odyssey

Another name from Japan occupies a high position in the top 10, the Honda Odyssey. This vehicle is classified as a minivan, with many features similar to the MPV multi-purpose vehicle. The price of the Honda Odyssey in the US ranges from $28,700 to more than $44,000, depending on the version.

5. Toyota Sienna

The Honda Odyssey’s direct rival, the Toyota Sienna, is in 5th place in the list of 10 most used cars in the US. This minivan was once voted as one of the best family cars in 2012. Its price in the US ranges from only $26,585 to as high as $41,475 depending on the version, but you will be dizzy when you know when imported to other countries, it has the price of a supercar when the Limited version is up to $ 120,000.

6. Chevrolet Traverse

Another American brand trusted in this country. The 6th place belongs to the Chevrolet Traverse minivan with a starting price of $30,500, and the highest is the LTZ AWD 2-wheel drive version, priced at $ 42,425. Traverse uses a 3.6L V6 gasoline engine capacity of 281 horsepower, and although it has a fat and low body like Toyota Sienna and Honda Odyssey, it is classified as a Crossover hybrid SUV (CUV), i.e., a versatile sport utility vehicle with various road conditions. Chevy has sold more than 400,011 Traverses in the US alone.

7. Tundra

Another Toyota pickup model, the Tundra, won 7th place in the 10 most trusted cars in the US. This model was first introduced to the market by Toyota in 1999 with the assembly plant located in this country. Now the factory is located in San Antonio, Texas. Tundra won the North American pickup truck award and the award of Motor Trend magazine in 2000 and 2008. Toyota Tundra uses a 5.7L V8 engine, 2-wheel drive, priced at about $ 30,650 to $ 31,000 in America.

8. Crossover SUV

The GMC Acadia CUV (Crossover SUV) holds 8th place. This is a very popular 4-door 8-seat multi-purpose vehicle in the US. Acadia was first introduced to the US market in December 2006, and in the last month of that year, they sold 480 vehicles. By the end of 2012, GMC sold a total of 419,368 units in the US alone. A new 2013 model GMC Acadia is priced as low as $34,050 in the US and as high as $47,945.

9. Buick Enclave

Buick, a brand unknown in some countries but a sub-brand of GMC that is very popular in the US, ranks ninth on the list with the Buick Enclave model. This car was first launched in the US on April 11, 2007, and had 9/10 sales compared to GMC Acadia. All three models of Buick Enclave, GMC Acadia, and Chevy Traverse mentioned above are developed from the chassis of the GM Lambda (GMT967). Buick Enclave uses a 3.6L V6 engine, a capacity of 288 horsepower, and prices in the US from $ 38,445 to $ 47,625.

10. Avalon

Ranked 10th in the list of 10 most used personal and family cars in the US is Toyota’s Avalon sedan. In Japan, this car is called Pronard, and in Australia, it is named Aurion by Toyota. Avalon has 4 doors and 5 to 6 seats, including the driver. Avalon was first produced in the US in 1994 and is positioned by the parent company as its flagship sedan with the Toyota brand for this market, of course, excluding Lexus. This is also one of the safest sedans in the US in 2006, with the safety rating for the occupants, including the driver, co-driver, and rear passenger, all reaching 5/5 points, according to the assessment of the Administration. Highway Traffic Safety America (NHTSA). Toyota Avalon uses a 3.5L V6 engine with a capacity of 268 HP and costs from $ 31,000 to $ 39,650 in the US.