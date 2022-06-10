10 Important Ford Care Tips that are Easy to Follow

There is no doubt that the prices of vehicles are increasing and when we talk about Ford, its maintenance requires a little more care. Do you know the fact that car maintenance can increase its life as well as the resale value? Ford is one of the luxury cars and its price is also not easy to afford.

Keeping the car’s value aside, everyone likes to have a smooth ride which is possible with flawless maintenance only. In this article, we have described some important tips to keep cars well maintained. Let’s explore the details:

Change the Engine Oil

You should change engine oil quite often because different impurities accumulate in the oil when it stays in the engine for a long time. It is important to change the engine oil every month to keep the engine free from all impurities.

After every 3000 miles, the oil needs to be changed, and make sure you do not compromise on the quality of oil because substandard fuel can affect the efficiency of an engine.

If you are unable to change the oil yourself, it will be good to get it changed by a professional and for this purpose, you’ll need to take the car to a well-reputed workshop.

Lubricate Suspension Components

It is crucial to lubricate suspension components because they should work smoothly. You can face several problems while driving the car if you do not lubricate suspension components timely as they create friction which ultimately affects the driving experience.

So, make sure you get the finest lubricant for suspension components and you can watch Youtube tutorials in this regard if you do not know the procedure of lubricating the components.

Wax the Paint

There are multiple benefits of waxing the paint as it protects the paint from sun rays and color fading. If you are concerned about restoring the premium shine of the paint, make sure to wax the paint at least twice a year. It may prove a bit expensive however you can save the cost of repainting the car’s body. Make sure you get it done by an expert service provider.

Buy a Manual and Follow Instructions

You should buy a Ford factory shop manual for repairing small defects on your own. These manuals are usually available right according to the model of the Ford so you’ll know every detail in a quite precise way. This manual will be quite helpful for keeping the Ford well-maintained. You may need to buy some tools for repairing small defects yourself and you can mark the list of those tools mentioned in the manual. Make sure to follow the exact instructions mentioned in the manual for getting better results.

Cleanliness is Important

A car should look clean and well maintained because driving a ford that has stinky seats and stains over the dashboard can make you feel bad. You should keep the car clean and for this purpose, you may need to take the vehicle to a service station for detailed cleaning.

Make sure that all areas under seats are cleaned properly even if you need to take out the mats because dust particles can make the car look clingy. You should prefer steam washing because it will help in saving water and regulatory bodies also appreciate water-saving methods.

Rotate the Tires

It is one of the best things yet people do not bother about it. You should rotate tires while making sure that dust particles stuck in the middle of the tires get cleaned properly. Tire rotation can increase the life of tires and you won’t have to replace them quite often. It doesn’t require much time but you can add extra life to tires by following this important tip.

Keep a Record

You should keep a record of all maintenance details because this will help you keep an eye on small details. Try to maintain a record regarding the car service and small defects. You’ll be able to explain the faults better to the mechanic if you keep a record of your car’s details. You can even note down mileage per liter for knowing the fuel efficiency of the car.

Check Heater and AC

The car’s heater and AC should be checked randomly because if they stop working at any point, the engine gets affected. When the engine of the car heats up suddenly, it can be due to the poor working of an air conditioner. You should test both things and if you find any fault, get it repaired by reading the instructions from the manual.

Do Not Ignore Faulty Headlights

Dim lights are a clear sign of faulty lights so if you notice a car’s headlights are dim, get them replaced with new ones or change the bulb from inside. In short, these suggestions are crucial to ponder for flawless maintenance of Ford.