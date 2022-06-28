1,250 HP Red Bull RB17 Hypercar Coming 2025

Now that the Aston Martin Valkyrie is complete and deliveries have started, Adrian Newey can focus on something else.

That something else is the RB17 hypercar which will get 1,250 horses (932 kW) of hybrid V8 power.

Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT) is in the advanced stages of developing this hypercar due for delivery in 2025.

According to Autocar, the car “has been designed with a minimum of compromises and is aimed primarily at track-day applications, but Horner said the closed-roof vehicle could be made road legal should owners wish to convert them to meet local traffic regulations.”

Christian Horner, CEO of Red Bull Racing and its Advanced Technologies offshoot describes the car as “Adrian Newey unleashed”.

According to RBAT technical director Rob Gray, the hypercar will be predominantly manufactured in-house, with items such as glass and gear clusters outsourced.

Just 50 units will be planned for production for around £5 million (plus applicable taxes) with most of them already being spoken for.

