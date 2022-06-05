5 Tips for First-Time Car Insurance Buyers

Car insurance offers drivers essential financial protection and is typically required in most states. However, finding the right car insurance might feel intimidating whether you are buying your first car or want to get your own policy. Thankfully, with a bit of preparation, you can get a good policy with the right coverage types at an affordable price. Here are some tips to help make your first-time car insurance purchase smooth and successful.

Compare different car insurance quotes

As a first-time car insurance buyer, it’s recommended to talk to representatives from multiple agencies to find out how much each charge for coverage. The easiest way is to work with an independent insurance agent representing various insurance companies in your state. An independent insurance agent can help you compare car insurance quotes from different insurers. Click here to get the best features and quotes for your car insurance policy.

Understand the types of coverage

The policy you purchase from your insurance agent depends on various factors, such as your age, driving record, and the type of vehicle you own. Your policy will typically include six different types of coverage, which come at different prices. These include:

Uninsured motorist coverage

Comprehensive insurance

Collision insurance

Body injury liability

Personal injury protection (PIP) or medical payments

Property damage liability

Not every coverage listed is required, and not all of them apply to you and your situation. An independent insurance agent can be a valuable resource in helping you understand these coverages and pick the best ones for your situation.

Know about compulsory deductibles

A compulsory or mandatory deductible is the minimum amount a policyholder must pay whenever any claim arises. According to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) rules, compulsory deductible costs range from $0.64 for a two-wheeler to $6.41 for a four-wheeler. The deductible charges may be higher for an old car, vehicles with bigger carriage capacities, or other incidents where the risk of a claim is perceived as higher.

Understand your state’s law

Each state has its own requirement for the minimum amount of insurance you need on your car. However, it’s crucial to note that additional coverage might be worth the cost if you get involved in a car accident or something happens to your vehicle. Before deciding on the car insurance limits to carry, consult your insurance agent to know what will and won’t be covered. Be sure to ask for their expert advice on what limits you should hold to protect yourself.

Take advantage of discounts

It can be tricky for the first-time car insurance buyer to find cheap insurance, especially if you have had a break in your car insurance coverage or are a new driver. However, there are still ways to save. Ask your insurance provider about various discounts they offer. These can include discounts for insuring your car and home or multiple vehicles with the same company or taking a defensive driving course.

Endnote

Purchasing car insurance for the first time can be overwhelming. However, with these tips and the help of an insured independent auto insurance agent, the process can be smooth, and you will get a brand-new car insurance policy within a short time.