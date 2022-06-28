Zacoe Shows Off Slick Aero Kit For Ferrari F8 Tributo

The Ferrari F8 Tributo is by no means a boring-looking car but there are a lot of them out on the roads all over the world so you might want yours to look a little special.

ZACOE has a new offering for you with a fairly simple but rather striking carbon fibre aero kit which they think evolves the prancing horse “to the level of motorsports”.

Up front, there is a subtle new splitter which has taken inspiration from the F-35 fighter jet. Slightly above that on the bonnet, you will find a new add-on which exaggerates the curves superbly well.

Down the sides, you will notice two-piece aerodynamic side sill extensions which not only look good but also prevent air from going under the supercar according to Zacoe.

At the back, there is a rather menacing-looking diffuser and a new swan-neck style rear wing.

Wrapping up the transformation is an impressive set of aftermarket wheels finished in black but unfortunately the tuner has not disclosed the manufacturer or style of these.

Despite the fact that the Ferrari F8 Tributo on the renderings looks like it is fitted with a lowered suspension, Zacoe doesn’t offer any handling or power upgrades for the Italian supercar.