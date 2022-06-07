Manhart Crank Audi RS3 To 500 Horses To Create Hotter Hot Hatch

Judging by the speed of the product reveals, Manhart Performance does not do too much sleeping as we have another package this time focusing on the hot hatch from the four rings brand.

The tuner has commenced work on the Audi RS3 range and will be available for both the Sportback and Sedan body styles.

Manhart will tweak the 2.5-litre five-cylinder to deliver around 500 horses making it 100 horses more potent than stock. The amped-up engine is also going to breathe better through a stainless steel exhaust system featuring valve control to alter the soundtrack on the fly.

As expected, the hot hatch will also be lowered and finished off with its signature black and gold theme and some 20-inch wheels.

The tuner has not given us performance figures and that is probably because they have not even tested it yet but you can bet it will improve on the stock car’s ability to fire off the line in a flash.