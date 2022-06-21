R120 Million Limited Edition Pagani Huayra Codalunga Revealed

Back in 2018, two of Pagani’s clients sat down with the company’s Grandi Complicazioni department and have since come up with this, the Huayra Codalunga.

As expected, something as unique as this is super limited with only five units headed for production and all have been spoken for – of course.

The car takes inspiration from the longtail Le Mans racers of the 1960s. The rather large engine cover hides a potent V12 that develops 840 hp (617 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque.

Since the special model has no grille at the rear, you can see the inner workings of the hypercar including the ceramic-coated titanium exhaust system.

Pagani chose to use only semi-matte or fully matte paints of neutral colours. Inside, there’s leather/nubuck upholstery and machined aluminium components.

Each owner has forked out at least €7 million for their Huayra Codalunga but at the moment, it is not yet known when they will be delivered.