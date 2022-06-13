What to Look for in a Fifth Wheel Hitch?

It is essential to have a hitch if you want to get the maximum out of your fifth wheel. Some people think that having a truck with a powerful engine is enough to tow their trailer and gets surprised when they find out that the power of their engine has little to do with towing the trailer. Having a secure fifth wheel hitch is the best way to ensure the stability of your towing weight and your own safety while traveling. For light and medium towing, a traditional towing system will work but for heavy-duty towing, a fifth wheel hitch is a must. After you have decided that you need a fifth wheel hitch, there are several options you have to ponder over to select the best one. Keep in mind the maintenance of the fifth-wheel hitch and is your truck compatible with it? Some fifth wheel hitches are specifically designed for specific models while others are more general. Below compiled points will help you in making an informed decision.

Select what Type of Hitch you Need

Usually, you have to select from the two types of fifth wheel hitch, either fixed or sliding. Both have their plus points but you have to select the one best suited to you. In addition to being cheaper, fixed hitches have a single or dual jaw system. For lighter loads, dual jaw systems are recommended while for heavier single works fine. But they have a relatively smaller turning radius which can be problematic in congested places. A sliding hitch has an automatic locking slider with the benefit of a larger turning radius up to 90 degrees.

Weight Capacity

Hitches come with diverse weight capacities. A hitch will break and cause an accident if it is made to pull weight higher than its prescribed capacity. If you want to attach an additional load to your truck, make sure that it stays within the range of your fifth wheel hitch’ weight supporting capacity.

Sliding Hitch

A sliding hitch has the benefit of making the overall experience much easier. Without a sliding hitch, the trailer can bump into the truck from behind and cause an accident. For smooth hauling and driving experience, make sure to have a sliding hitch.

Pivoting System

On smooth roads, you can do without a pivoting system. But for off-roading, the pivoting system is an essential feature. It has been found that a two-pivot system gives more flexibility of maneuverability.

Easily Installable

Look for a fifth-wheel hitch that can be installed easily. You may not have professionals available every time. Many hitches can be installed with a simple tool kit and by following up on the manual.

Mounting Systems

Fifth wheel hitches come with two mounting systems, base or bracket. Furthermore, you will also have to decide on having an above-the-bed system or under the best system. Make sure to know the size of your truck bed to make an informed decision. It is advisable to do some research beforehand to get the system that best suits your needs.