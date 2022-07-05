5 Essential Tools for Off-Roading Expeditions

Off-roading expeditions are one of the most rewarding, yet treacherous adventures one can experience. Venturing off paved roads and into areas where Google Maps or Waze won’t save you from going along an undesired path is risky. It means you’re liable to run into trouble with the elements more often than not.

Thus, here’s a list of essential accessories and equipment that must be packed to ensure that sticky situations don’t spell doom for your next off-roading adventure.

1. Common Hand Tools

Arguably the most obvious inclusion on this list, a selection of pliers, drivers, and wrenches need to be packed in case something goes south with one of the automobile’s components; looking away from the road ahead for one second can result in a sharp rock puncturing your front tire.

Whether you purchase an already-assembled toolkit, or craft your own, prioritize finding products made stateside. For example, a torque wrench made in USA is a true friend regarding durability and quality. These products are your best bet for dealing with car-related issues that arise throughout your journey.

2. Jump Starter

Back in the day, the odds are that you’d depend on someone else’s vehicle to jump-start your car. However, thanks to the wonders of innovation, reviving a dead battery has never been easier thanks to the vast array of portable jump starters readily available in auto shops.

From removing accessibility concerns to knowing that there’ll be no damage to the host vehicle, this gadget presents a safer alternative than depending on someone else’s to give your own life.

3. Recovery Kit

Experienced off-road drivers who haven’t got stuck at one point or another are in short supply. Even those lucky ones know that investing in an adequate recovery kit is mandatory. Purchasing a durable and made-to-last kit can be the difference between making it out of the wilderness in one piece and losing your rig for good.

A snatch strap that can carry weight three times bigger than your own vehicle is ideal. Paired with three-and-a-quarter-ton shackles and grip-enhanced working gloves, with the right procedure, there’s no reason you wouldn’t be able to recover your precious truck from that pesky mud trap.

4. Portable Power Generator

Off-roading is about getting away from the stress of modern life, but we’re still dependent on tech. The off-road vehicle is the most glaring example. A portable power generator is another essential. You never know when you’ll need emergency power, and the generators you’ll find these days come with all sorts of connections and ports.

Bringing along a portable generator is essential whether it’s to charge your phone, appliances, or any other device. Bonus points in the eco-friendliness sense if it’s solar-powered.

5. Maxtrax Boards

There are instances in which depending on recovery kits or other vehicles can go wrong and result in a bigger problem than the one you were trying to fix. Your safest option to get yourself out of a tricky situation is sometimes to just ram the accelerator pedal and hope for the best.

Maxtrax boards can help you out with this. They’re ideal if you’re going on a solo off-roading trip. Usually made out of nylon, they also double as shovels, meaning you can manually excavate your tires from the muck. They’ll do the trick in sand, mud, or snow, and are a perfect alternative to your traditional recovery kits.

Ready to Hit the Road!

From portable jump starters to maxtrax boards, it’s best to be prepared. We hope this list will aid you whenever you’re looking for equipment to bring along on your next off-roading experience.