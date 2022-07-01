Bugatti Asprey “La Voiture Noire” Sculpture and NFT Sold For R7.5 Million

Bugatti and the word ‘cheap’ or ‘affordable’ will never be found in the same sentence and this even applies to sculptures.

Inspired by the infamous lost Type 57SC Atlantic and its modern-day reimagining, the Bugatti “La Voiture Noire” sculpture was sold to a passionate collector for a cool £378,000 (approx. R7,5m) in a live auction hosted at Phillips in Berkeley Square, Mayfair.

The sculpture is being handmade in Asprey’s London workshop over the course of four months by master silversmiths and will be mounted upon a bespoke base finished in the unmistakable colours of Bugatti and Asprey.

Linked to its physical counterpart via a QR code and unique serial identifier, the NFT accompanying this “La Voiture Noire” – inspired sculpture is a valuable digital addition to the physical art piece. As an exclusive option to the buyer, the NFT unlocks the choice of an additional sculpture – an accompanying Noire version – that the buyer can choose to commission if they so wish for an additional cost.

Wiebke Ståhl, Managing Director of Bugatti International, said: “We are delighted to have once again received such international demand for the flagship piece born of our partnership with Asprey of London. The one-of-one “La Voiture Noire” sculpture is an artistic representation of the passion shared by Bugatti and Asprey – a pioneering spirit and eye for perfection in the finest details runs at throughout this chef-d’oeuvre. The new owner of this highly exclusive piece is one of many impassioned admirers of the marque, and is no doubt looking forward to the sculpture becoming a cornerstone of their collection.”

Ali Walker, Chief Creative Officer of Asprey Studio, commented: “The Asprey Bugatti sculpture is a masterpiece that belongs in such a prestigious evening auction of contemporary and modern art. This is a first for Phillips to auction an NFT with a redeemable sculpture and continues the journey of both Asprey and Bugatti to use technology to advance creativity.”