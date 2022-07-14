Moving Checklist: How to Conquer Moving Day With No Mistakes

Every year, around 40 million Americans move to a new house. Regardless of the distance, the move can be full of mixed emotions.

While you might feel sad to leave your loved ones, you might also feel excited about this new chapter in your life. Not to mention, some anxiety is completely normal as well.

Don’t let those negative feelings overwhelm you though. With a good moving checklist, you’ll be able to handle relocating with ease and confidence!

Below, we’ll give you a checklist for moving so that when the big day comes, you’ll be ready.

Get the Right Supplies and Equipment

Figure out what you’re moving and what supplies and equipment will be needed. For example, you should have a good selection of sturdy moving boxes, packing tape, bubble wrap, and packing paper. For larger things, make sure you have a moving dolly and furniture straps.

If you’d rather use a moving company, then you can opt to have them do the packing and unpacking. That way, not only do they provide the supplies and equipment, but you also get peace of mind knowing your items are packed securely.

Contact Moving Companies Early

On that note, you should contact moving companies ASAP if you want to use one. This is especially important if you’re moving during a peak season like summer.

This goes for auto shippers like amerifreight.net too. The earlier you get these checked off your list, the less stress you’ll have.

Book Your Moving Truck

If you’d rather DIY your move, then you’ll need to book your moving truck early too. For those borrowing vehicles from loved ones, check with them as soon as you know you’re moving so there are no surprises. Make sure to either pay them for their time or treat them after the move as thanks!

Pack Smartly

Packing is such a complicated thing it needs its own checklist. Of course, the first thing you should do is sort through everything to determine what you really want to bring with you.

Then, pack backwards; start with the things you’re not using, such as out-of-season clothing. When you get to the end, pack a small go-bag with all the essentials so you won’t have to rummage through boxes on the first night in your new house.

As you’re packing, label each box’s room; colour coding might help. Whether you’re packing on your own or are using a moving company, having an inventory is helpful as well. It can help you determine if anything’s lost in transit and if you need anything, you won’t have to open up multiple boxes to find it.

Refer to This Moving Checklist for an Easier Time

Now that you have a moving checklist, you’ll be able to take care of business easily.

What’s better is, that this checklist is handy for all moves! So if/when you relocate in the future, just remember the information you’ve learned here. It’ll help you be nice and organized for the move!

If you enjoyed this packing checklist for moving, then find more helpful articles by browsing our blog page.