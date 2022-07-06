Upcoming BMW 3.0 CSL Gets Neat Front and Rear Rendering

The upcoming BMW 3.0 CSL gets a new rendering today, based on the recent spy photos. The reborn 3.0 CSL is the icing on the cake this year for BMW M which celebrates its 50th birthday.

As you can see, the kidney grille is a lot more subtle but now sports some round air intakes up front just like the E45 M3 CSL (yes we know it had one). It will also feature a unique headlight design which now connects to the outer edge of the kidneys.

The rear of the car is where the styling changes fairly significantly with a new roof-mounted spoiler covering the shark fin antenna as well as a very prominent rear wing.

At the time of writing, it is understood that just 50 units will be made with a price tag of around €750,000. If that’s the case, it will easily become the most expensive new BMW ever.

Rumour has it that majority of the units are reserved for European customers, with the rest going to Asia and the Middle East.

Renderings via Kolesa.ru