Book On History of Bugatti EB110 Sells For Almost R800k at Auction

Monterey Car Week sees some astronomical prices hit during the various auctions but it is not only cars that fetch a pretty penny.

The first copy of The EB110 & The Last Bugatti Racing Cars book sold for an eye-watering £39,000 (approx. R770k). The 440-page book tracks the development of the iconic EB110 and contains 700-period photographs, many of which have never been published before.

“It is the pictures, as much as the text, that transport the reader through the extraordinary tale of the EB110 – the birth, growth and abrupt end of that remarkable supercar, and the revolutionary factory behind it,” said Julius Kruta, the book’s editor.

Limited to just 330 copies, the book will be as rare as its subject matter. Proceeds from the sale of the first copy will be donated to the Pebble Beach charity.