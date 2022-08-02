Sonoma Raceway Speedtour – Best Planning For Your Trip

The Sonoma Raceway Speedtour offers the perfect opportunity to get your adrenaline pumping and enjoy some amazing sights and sounds. This annual event attracts some of the world’s best drivers, and it’s easy to see why.

The track is located in the heart of Sonoma County, and the views are simply incredible. The course is also very challenging, with a mix of high-speed corners and technical sections.

If you’re planning on attending the Sonoma Raceway Speedtour, there are a few things you need to know in order to make the most of your experience. Here are some tips to help you get the most out of your trip.

1. Plan Your Trip in Advance

The sooner you start planning your trip, the better. This will allow you to book your travel and accommodation well in advance, and it will also give you time to research the best ways to get to and from the track.

2. Purchase Your Tickets Early

Tickets for the Sonoma Raceway Speedtour usually go on sale a few months in advance. However, if you want to guarantee your spot at the event, it’s best to purchase your tickets as soon as possible.

3. Book Your Accommodation Early

Sonoma County is a popular destination so accommodation can fill up quickly. If you’re planning on attending the Sonoma Raceway Speedtour, it’s important to book your accommodation well in advance. If you leave it until the last minute, you may find that all the hotels and motels in the area are full.

We would suggest looking for hotels and motels in the surrounding areas, such as Petaluma, Rohnert Park, or Santa Rosa. Those towns are all located within a few miles of the Sonoma Raceway, and they usually have plenty of accommodation options available.

4. Bring Your Own Food and Drink

There are a number of food and drink vendors located around the Sonoma Raceway, but they can be expensive. If you’re on a budget, we suggest bringing your own food and drink to the event. This will save you money, and it will also allow you to enjoy your favorite snacks and beverages during the race.

5. Bring Some Cash

While there are ATMs located at the Sonoma Raceway, they can sometimes run out of cash. We suggest bringing some extra cash with you, just in case. This will ensure that you’re able to make any purchases you need to during the event.

6. Pack Your Bags Carefully

When packing for the Sonoma Raceway Speedtour, it’s important to pack light. You’ll be doing a lot of walking, and you won’t want to be weighed down by heavy bags.

7. Book a Professional Napa Valley Limo To Get Around

If you are looking to add a touch of luxury to your Sonoma Raceway Speedtour experience, then consider booking a professional Napa Valley limo. This will allow you to relax and enjoy the scenery while being driven around in style.

8. Bring Your Camera

The Sonoma Raceway Speedtour is an event that you’ll want to remember. Be sure to bring your camera so you can capture all the amazing sights and sounds. Your friends back home will be jealous when they see your photos!

9. Arrive Early

If you’re planning on attending the Sonoma Raceway Speedtour, it’s important to arrive early. The event usually kicks off at 9:00 AM, but it’s a good idea to get there early to avoid the crowds. Plus, you’ll want to have time to explore the track and get a feel for the layout.

10. Dress Appropriately

The Sonoma Raceway Speedtour is an outdoor event, so it’s important to dress appropriately. Wear comfortable shoes and clothing that you won’t mind getting dirty. It’s also a good idea to bring a hat and sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun.

11. Research activities in advance

The Sonoma Raceway Speedtour is a great opportunity to explore all that Sonoma County has to offer. However, with so much to see and do, it’s important to research the area in advance. This will help you make the most of your time at the event but also outside of it. For example, if you’re interested in wine tasting, be sure to research the best wineries in Sonoma County. And after a day of wine tasting, you could visit one of the many spas in Napa Valley.

12. Purchase your souvenirs in advance

The Sonoma Raceway Speedtour is the perfect place to pick up souvenirs for your friends and family back home. However, because the event is so popular, the souvenir shops can get very crowded. We suggest purchasing your souvenirs in advance, either online or at the track. This will save you time and hassle, and you’ll be able to avoid the crowds.

13. Have Fun!

The most important thing to remember when attending the Sonoma Raceway Speedtour is to have fun! Enjoy the sights and sounds of the event, and make sure to take plenty of photos.