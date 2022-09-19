The revolution in technology has made our lives a breeze. Waking up every day to a hot fresh cup of coffee, controlling the oven from your smartphone, and drawing curtains from the comfort of your cozy bed are some of the examples of how convenient our most basic tasks have become.

To further enhance the capabilities of your smart home, having a smart garage door opener can allow you to control your garage gate from anywhere. There are several benefits you get from automating your garage door. If you’re interested in discovering them, keep reading this article!

1. Provides Convenience

At times, you may feel like you haven’t properly closed the garage door, and this thought can keep nagging you until you get back home. A smart garage door comes with an app that keeps you updated with the open/close status, so you don’t have to fret and waste a trip back home.

In addition, if your family members don’t have access to the keys, or you want to give entrance to the housekeeper, you can control the garage gate away from home. All of this provides you with nothing but utmost convenience.

2. Adds an Additional Layer of Security

A smart garage door allows you to keep yourself and your family members safe and sound. Even if you didn’t close the door properly but thought otherwise, burglars can easily sneak their way into your home.

However, by automating your garage door, you always have access to the status of the door through the app. Furthermore, some smart garage gates are also equipped with automatic lights to keep robbers away from your home.

You can also set temporary guest keypad codes to allow entrance to your home to someone else without compromising on your safety and without having to change your garage door code frequently.

3. Prevents Injuries

Manual garage doors require heavy lifting, which can be a concern for older adults, children, and even young adults with medical conditions. Lifting old manual garage doors requires even more labor and energy.

On the other hand, smart garage gates open or close with a press of a button, which anyone can easily do. What’s even better is that they are engineered with sensors that detect motion when someone places their hand under the door to make sure no one gets injured.

4. Low Maintenance

Smart garage gates don’t require as much maintenance work as manual ones. Therefore, it can be a great option for you if you’re a busy bee, and you don’t have extra time or money to spare from time to time.

However, it’s essential to remember that a smart garage door still needs maintenance, and it’s better to carefully read and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations in the manual.

5. Elevates Home Value

The curb appeal of your home can drastically boost the overall value of the home. Since most potential homeowners are willing to pay more for smart features in a home, you can expect to resell your home for a better value.

Having a smart garage gate will make your home look more attractive in the eyes of prospective buyers. So, if you’re on the fence about selling your home down the road, you will greatly benefit from automating your garage door in the present as well as the future.