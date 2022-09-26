Lamborghini Aventador Production Comes To An End

The world got its first look at the Lamborghini Aventador at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 and now 11 years later, production has come to an end.

The final car is a stunning Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster finished in a special light blue Ad Personam colour destined for the Swiss market. This makes it the last, pure, naturally-aspirated V12 Lamborghini to be produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and of course, marks the end of an era.

“The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production,” says Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini. “The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago. The Aventador captured Lamborghini’s competencies in design and engineering when it debuted in 2011, with Lamborghini values that are always at the centre of company and product impetus: pure, futuristic design; benchmarking performance; and addressing technical challenges with innovation to produce the most emotive, class-leading super sports cars. These principles are the very essence of the Lamborghini Aventador, and assure its timeless appeal.”

Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than the sum of all its previous V12 models; in its fifth year the company delivered 5,000 units, matching the total number of Murciélago models produced, and delivering its 10,000th Aventador in September 2020.

A plug-in hybrid replacement is expected to be revealed later this year, having been spied testing.

The plug-in hybrid replacement will serve as a bridge to pure-electric Lamborghini models in the future but more importantly will still make use of a large-capacity V12, in line with company boss Stephan Winkelmann’s commitment to the emotional value of its supercars.